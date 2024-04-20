Dubai: A Saudi court has sentenced an expatriate to five years in prison and imposed a fine of SR150,000 for harassing a woman.

The Public Prosecution, after concluding its investigation with its Public Morality wing, referred the case to the judiciary, advocating for the maximum penalties allowable under the law.

The accused was arrested and brought to trial. The court upheld the stringent measures proposed by the prosecution.

Under the provisions of the Anti-Harassment Law, any sexual utterance, act, or gesture that violates another person’s body, honour, or modesty, whether through direct interactions or modern technologies, is subject to punitive action.

This law is part of broader efforts to combat harassment, prevent its occurrence, and safeguard the victims, thereby upholding the privacy, dignity, and personal freedoms enshrined in Islamic Shariah and Saudi legal statutes.