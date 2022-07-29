Dubai: A Saudi-based Egyptian social media influencer with millions of followers has been arrested in Saudi Arabia after posting a controversial video of herself on Tiktok that was deemed as sexually suggestive, Saudi-Egypt media reported.
The video shows the Egyptian TikToker requesting a young woman’s visit at home in Riyadh, claiming that “everyone will be asleep” and “no one will hear her screams”. The video, which has gone viral on social media, was first broadcast live on her TikTok account.
The Saudi police announced that they have arrested an expat who appeared in a broadcast talking to another woman with sexual content and suggestiveness that could have a negative impact on public morality.
The TikToker, who has 800,000 YouTube subscribers and over 5 million followers, mostly makes vlogs in which she talks about TV series and social topics, plays practical jokes on people, and sets challenges and pranks. Teenage Arabs are particularly drawn to her material.