Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced that divorced women can travel with their sons if they have a custody deed.
According to the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat), custody deeds include the new ones, in addition to the old deeds that prohibit the mother from travelling with her son. The old deeds had been issued before the new amendments to the regulation.
Jawazat added that if there was a custody deed, then the custodian could book an appointment and visit the Jawazat department to issue or renew the custody passport and issue an electronic travel permit.
Jawazat stated that children between 18 to 21 years old can travel with one of their parents, or with the approval of one of them. The legal age for travel without the need to issue a travel permit is 21 years (in Hijri year).
All measures and requirements to issue a travel permit for boys under the age of 21 can be checked via the Absher platform, and through the Jawazat’s departments.
The Jawazat clarified the methods of renewing or issuing a passport for a child whose custody is in the name of one of the parents. It stated that it can be done via both parents’ accounts on the Absher platform, the father or the mother.