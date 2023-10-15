Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s security forces arrested 16,790 individuals for violations related to residency, labor laws and border security across various regions of the Kingdom.
The arrests were made during an intensive campaign from October 5 to 11, according to the Ministry of Interior.
The breakdown of arrests includes 10,177 violators of the residency system, 4,523 individuals breaching border security rules and 2,090 labour law violators.
Additionally, 709 people were apprehended while attempting to cross into the kingdom; among them, 63 per cent were Yemenis, 34 per cent Ethiopians, and 3 per cent belonged to other nationalities.
Notably, 86 individuals were caught while trying to exit Saudi Arabia illegally.
Authorities also detained 19 individuals involved in the transportation and sheltering of those violating residency and work regulations, alongside engaging in cover-up activities.
Currently, legal procedures are being carried out against 45,724 violators, comprising 38,040 men and 7,684 women.
The process of addressing these violations includes referring 39,941 violators to their respective diplomatic missions to secure travel documents.
Meanwhile, 1,750 were directed to finalise their travel reservations, and 8,745 have been deported.
The Ministry of Interior has warned against aiding infiltrators, stating that anyone found helping entry, transportation, shelter, or any form of assistance to such people will face stringent penalties.
These include a prison term of up to 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million, alongside the confiscation of the utilised means of transportation and accommodation.