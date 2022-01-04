Cairo: Saudi Arabian air defences intercepted and destroyed five drones launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards the kingdom, the state news Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.
The drones were launched from Yemeni capital Sanaa, it added.
