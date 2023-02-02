Cairo: Saudi Arabia has designated 2023 as the “Year of Arabic Poetry”, as part of the kingdom’s efforts celebrating national heritage and culture.
A decree on the designation was agreed at a Cabinet meeting headed by Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz this week.
The move aims at boosting the position of Arabic poetry in the individual’s culture, enriching poetic creativity, and highlighting deeply-rooted heritage of poetry in the Arabian history, the Saudi Ministry of Culture said.
Hailing the step, Saudi Minister of Culture Badr bin Abdullah said the decree celebrates the “pivotal value” of poetry in the Arab culture and history, and was inspired by the Arabia’s influence as home to poetry and poets.
“The Year of Arabic Poetry” is expected to feature a series of events celebrating Arabic poetry and prose across the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia is the largest country on the Arabian Peninsula, which was home to renowned pre-Islamic poets and gave rise to influential literati through different Islamic eras.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has sought to emphasise national identity and Arabian heritage.
Saudi Arabia designated 2022 as the “Year of Saudi Coffee”, a popular national drink, which was celebrated through a wide array of events and competitions.
The Ministry of Culture renamed Arabic coffee to Saudi coffee at all restaurants and coffee shops in the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia also launched a unique competition inviting musicians to compose pieces mixing sounds of musical instruments with those of making Saudi coffee.