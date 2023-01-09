Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution announced on Sunday that criminal cases have been filed against 591 individuals accused of smuggling drugs into the country over a period of four months.
The cases were initiated by drug prosecutions in various regions and governorates of the kingdom. According to the Public Prosecution, the smugglers attempted to bring in a total of 40 million amphetamine pills, 2.5 tons of hashish, and 800 kilograms of shabu.
The control authorities responsible for investigating and combating drug smuggling in the kingdom have been effective in arresting suspects, seizing narcotic substances, and investigating cases at all land, sea, and airports in the country.
Earlier last week, Saudi Arabia thwarted an attempt to bring more than three million amphetamine tablets into the kingdom, officials have said.
Three Saudi citizens were arrested in Riyadh in connection with an effort to smuggle 3,049,451 tablets of amphetamine, Muhammad Al Nujaidi, spokesman for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, said on Wednesday.
The tablets were hidden inside compartments of a lorry, said officials.
Preliminary legal measures have been taken against the suspects and they have been referred to the Public Prosecution.
Al Nujaidi said security operations against drug smuggling networks targeting the security of Saudi Arabia and its youth had resulted in the seizure.