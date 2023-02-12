Cairo: Saudi Arabia has officially downplayed predictions about a potential powerful quake in the Red Sea, saying they are mere personal opinions.
Earlier this week, a prominent Saudi geologist warned against a powerful quake in the Red Sea, saying it could strike any time.
“What has recently been raised about the occurrence of a quake in the Red Sea are mere personal opinions, which are not based on studies and follow-ups. They are mere predictions,” spokesman for the Saudi Geological Survey (SGS) Tareq Aba Al Khail said in a statement.
“Predicting the time and sites of earthquakes is not possible. The Geological Risks Centre at the Saudi Geological Survey constantly and round the clock follows the seismic activity in the middle region of the Red Sea along its groove fault,” he added, noting that the seismic magnitude there is from weak to medium.
“The number of tremors monitored in the Red sea doesn’t exceed dozens per week. They are impalpable and don’t pose any danger,” the official said.
Fears have recently been raised over claims that a huge quake will strike the Red Sea and cause harm to the littoral countries.
Head of Saudi geologists Abdulaziz bin Laboun Friday predicted that a major quake could happen in the Red Sea at any minute.
“Seismic surveys show at least 1,000 tremors occur along the Red Sea. Consequently, we have to coexist with this situation, but precaution should be taken,” he added in a phone interview with Al Hadath TV.
“We should thoroughly read the geological history of the region. These are not incidental events. They are characteristic of the region, Bin Laboun said without elaborating.
The warning comes after tens of thousands were killed in Turkey and neighbouring Syria due to a powerful quake, which has also caused massive havoc, prompting large-scale international relief aid.