Cairo: Rescuers in the Saudi capital Riyadh freed a cat that had got stuck in a house sanitation pipe for 10 days.

The rescue was carried out by a team from the Riyadh mayoralty with participation of some volunteers.

The 240-hour rescue was conducted after local authorities were alerted that the cat had been stuck into the long pipe in a house in the district of Al Mansoura.

Eventually, the feline was rescued and handed to a person, who expressed interest in caring for it.

There was no word how the cat had got into the pipe.

Board chairwoman of the Saudi Animal Welfare Society Princess Modi bint Fahd sent a letter of thanks to the Riyadh mayoralty for its efforts in freeing the cat.

Similar thanks were offered to volunteer Amal Saeed for her role in seeking help and follow-up on the cat’s rescue.

The Society, known as Refq, has announced naming the cat Amana, Arabic for both mayoralty and trust, in appreciation of the Riyadh mayoralty’s intervention to free the animal.

The cat’s predicament and efforts to rescue it had generated attention on social media over the past days.

Some took to the Internet to express happiness over its rescue. “I pray to Allah that these happy ends will not end. These animals have no voice. Therefore, everyone should be their voice,” tweeted a commentator named Fawzia.

“How beautiful when everyone join hands to save a soul that some may think its life has no meaning, but for Allah, it is dear and precious,” commented another.