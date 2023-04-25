Dubai: The mandatory cooperative insurance against medical errors for health practitioners across a range of disciplines has come into force, as approved by the Cabinet.
The decision, made in November 2022, aims to bolster patient safety and ensure medical professionals are held accountable for their actions.
The affected disciplines include nursing, pharmacy, anesthesia, midwifery, laboratories, diagnostic radiology, ambulance (emergency medical services), physiotherapy, speech and communication, respiratory treatment, nutrition (intravenous therapeutic nutrition), cardiology, audiology, bone setting, withdrawing blood, optics and operation room technician.
The development coincides with the transfer of jurisdiction for medical disputes panels in Saudi Arabia to the general judiciary under the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).
The ministries of justice and health have signed a memorandum of understanding to implement the new decision.