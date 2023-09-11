Dubai: The Saudi Public Prosecution has warned the public against the production of any content that may lead to behavioural and intellectual deviation among children.
In a statement on its official X account, the Public Prosecution expressly prohibited the production, distribution, exhibition or possession of any materials — be it printed, visual, or auditory — that are directed towards children and violate the norms stipulated by Islamic Shariah law, public order, or morality.
The statement emphasised that any form of content that potentially glamorises behaviour contravening the aforementioned norms or encourages children to drift towards behavioural and intellectual deviation, is strictly forbidden.
The warning comes as a part of a larger initiative to safeguard children from all forms of abuse and neglect that they might encounter in various environments including homes, schools, neighborhoods, public places, welfare and rehabilitation facilities, foster families, and both public and private institutions.
The Saudi Child Protection Law aims prevent abuses ranging from physical and psychological to sexual. It features any form of maltreatment meted out by individuals who hold a position of guardianship, responsibility, or authority over the child, relatives, or any other person.