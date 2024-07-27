Dubai: The National Committee of Poultry Producers at the Federation of Saudi Chambers has assured that the temporary ban on Brazilian poultry due to the Newcastle disease outbreak will not impact Saudi Arabia’s poultry supply or prices.

Mohammed Al Shaya, the committee's chairman, emphasized that local production, which meets 70 percent of market demand, will mitigate any potential effects of the import suspension.

Saudi Arabia sources the remaining 30 percent of its poultry needs from various countries, ensuring market stability despite the disruption from Brazil.

The Kingdom is also working towards achieving over 100 percent self-sufficiency in poultry production to meet domestic needs and potentially export to neighboring regions.

Al Shaya highlighted that the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture strongly supports the growth of the Saudi poultry sector, helping maintain supply even amidst international supply chain disruptions.