Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday announced that it has automatically extended visit and tourism visas, which were issued before March 24, 2021, local media said.
The extension has already been carried out and beneficiaries have been informed via email.
The move is part of the kingdom’s efforts to mitigate the impacts of coronavirus-related precautionary measures, the ministry said in a statement.
“The Foreign Ministry, in collaboration with the National Information Centre and Ministry of Tourism, has extended visit and tourism visas issued in countries with which flights are suspended,” the statement said.
Holders of visas issued before March 24 in countries from which travel is banned have been notified, the ministry added.
Saudi Arabia lifted the suspension of entry for tourist visa holders, starting from August 1, after 18 months due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the new regulations, fully vaccinated tourists can enter the Kingdom without the need for home quarantine provided they present vaccination certificates upon arrival and proof of negative PCR tests conducted within 72 hours from the time of departure.
Visitors to the Kingdom are also required to register their data related to vaccination doses on the electronic portal.