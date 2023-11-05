Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has arrested 16,695 individuals for violations of residency, labor, and border security laws during a week-long joint field operation carried out by various security units across the kingdom.
The security operation took place from October 26 to November 1, resulting in a significant breakthrough in exposing illegal activities.
The arrests included 10,518 violators of the residency law, 3,953 border security regulations and 2,224 violators of labour laws.
Additionally, 783 individuals were apprehended while attempting to cross the border into Saudi Arabia. Among these, 57 per cent were Yemenis, 42 per cent were Ethiopians, and 1 per cent belonged to other nationalities.
Notably, 32 violators were caught attempting to exit Saudi Arabia by crossing the border illegally.
Furthermore, 18 people who were involved in facilitating, transporting, or harbouring those in violation of residency and work regulations and engaging in cover-up activities were also arrested.
Presently, 49,890 people comprising 42,358 men and 7,532 women are facing legal procedures. Of these 43,535 violators have been referred to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain necessary travel documents, 1,995 violators have been directed to complete their travel reservations. So far 8,603 violators have been deported.
The Ministry of Interior issued a stern warning, emphasising that anyone found aiding the entry of infiltrators into the Kingdom, providing them with transportation or shelter, or offering any form of assistance or service will face severe penalties.
These penalties include imprisonment for up to 15 years, a maximum fine of SR1 million, and the confiscation of any means of transportation or accommodation involved in facilitating such illegal activities.