Dubai: Saudi Arabia has arrested 43 officials on corruption charges during Ramadan, the Kingdom’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) said on Thursday.
Those arrested are citizens and residents linked to allegations of bribery, money laundering, forgery and abuse of power, Nazaha added. They include officials and employees of defence, interior, health, justice, education and municipal, rural affairs and housing ministries.
The arrests come after the authority conducted 3,384 inspection visits during the holy month. Investigations led to charges being filed against 189 suspects and the subsequent arrest of 43. However, some of those arrested were released on bail while legal procedures are being put in place.
Nazaha called on citizens to report any suspicious activity involving financial or administrative corruption. Nazaha said it would continue to pursue those who exploit their jobs to achieve personal gain or harm the public interest.
It said that it would hold offenders accountable even after they have left their posts as crimes related to administrative and financial corruption do not have a statute of limitations.