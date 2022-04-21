Dubai: Motorists in Saudi Arabia will now be able to pay traffic fines in installments and will enjoy 25 per cent discount on fines in certain cases, Okaz newspaper reported.
Authorities have issued a decree approving amendments to the Traffic Law allowing split payment of traffic fines and granting a discount of 25 per cent in certain cases.
According to sources, the amendments include allowing reduction in the value of the traffic fine by no more than 25 per cent in accordance with regulations set by the Minister of Interior in agreement with the Minister of Finance.
The Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Finance, the Saudi Central Bank, and the Board of Grievances have agreed on the necessary procedures.
Saudi Arabia has also approved another amendment under which traffic violators must pay the fine within a period not exceeding 15 days if the competent court rejects the objection of the violator, or a judgment is issued to modify the amount of the fine resulting from the violation recorded against them.
The amendment also stipulates that violators may submit a request during this period to grant them a grace period of up to 90 days to pay the fine.
If violators fail to pay within the specified period, it is permissible to confiscate it from their bank balances directly in accordance with a mechanism established by the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Finance, the Saudi Central Bank, and the Board of Grievances.