Cairo: Saudi Arabia has allowed Lebanese nationals direct entry into the kingdom without having to spend 14 days in a third country, Okaz newspaper has reported, quoting a Saudi diplomat.
“Saudi Arabia announces allowing the Lebanese citizens to directly come from Lebanon to the kingdom,” Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Bukhari tweeted.
The step, reversing an earlier health measure, means that the Lebanese will no longer have to spend 14-day quarantine outside their home country before they are allowed into Saudi Arabia.
Lebanese Tourism Minister Walid Nassar hailed the Saudi move.
“It is not strange for Saudi Arabia, which has long stood by Lebanon and the Lebanese, to take decisions to the benefit of our country,” he said.
Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia largely relaxed restrictions prompted by COVID-19 outbreak.