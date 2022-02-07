Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced all arrivals in the Kingdom including citizens will have to have an approved negative PCR test or negative antigen test 48 hours before their departure regardless of their immunisation status, local media reported.
According to Lt. Col. Talal Al Shalhoub, Interior Ministry spokesman, all those coming from outside Saudi Arabia will be required to submit an approved negative PCR test or negative antigen test 48 hours before their departure.
He stressed that all Saudi citizens must take the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to travel outside the Kingdom, starting from February 9.
Al Shalhoub stated that the “immune” status is mandatory for anyone wanting to attend any social, economic, commercial, cultural, scientific, entertainment or sporting event, boarding planes and public transportation in the country.
He revealed that a total of 24,319 protocol violations were detected during the past week in all regions of the Kingdom.