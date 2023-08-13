Dubai: The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has unveiled an innovative initiative harnessing artificial intelligence: a “guidance robot” designed to assist pilgrims and Umrah performers inside the Grand Mosque.
This state-of-the-art robot facilitates fatwa operations, offering guidance on how to perform rituals and provide fatwas. One of its standout features is the ability to add simultaneous translations and communicate with prominent individuals who participate in answering queries remotely.
Available in 11 languages, including Arabic, English, French, Russian, and Chinese, the robot is equipped with a 21-inch touch screen offering a series of services tailored for the visitors of the Grand Mosque.
Designed with mobility in mind, the robot sports four wheels with a smart parking system, ensuring smooth and agile movements. It also boasts front and bottom cameras with high-resolution capabilities, allowing for detailed surround photography of its environment. Enhanced audio features like clear sound speakers and a high-quality microphone ensure pristine audio transmissions.
Running on a high-speed 5 GHz Wi-Fi network, the robot promises fast and efficient data transmission, reflecting the Grand Mosque’s commitment to combining tradition with technological advancements for the benefit of its visitors.