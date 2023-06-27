1 of 10
Hajj pilgrims on Tuesday began flocking to Mount Arafat, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Image Credit: WAM
Pilgrims were accompanied by security personnel from the various security sectors, who help organise the movement, guide them and ensure their safety.
Image Credit: WAM
Various government sectors taking part in the Hajj season have provided all medical, emergency and catering services for pilgrims.
Image Credit: WAM
Pilgrims crowd Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat during the annual Hajj pilgrimage on June 27, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
Pilgrims gather on the Mount Arafat as water mist is sprayed due too high temperature during the annual Hajj pilgrimage on June 27, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
A pilgrim prays on the Mount Arafat during the annual Hajj pilgrimage on June 27, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
A pilgrim prays atop Mount Arafat during the annual Hajj pilgrimage on June 27, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
Pilgrims gather on the Mount Arafat during the annual Hajj pilgrimage on June 27, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
Pilgrims gather on the Mount Arafat during the annual Hajj pilgrimage on June 27, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
Muslim pilgrims collect pebbles at Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat during the annual Hajj pilgrimage on June 27, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP