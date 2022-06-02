Cairo: Municipal authorities in a Saudi city destroyed a cache of rotten sheep guts before they could be supplied to restaurants, a local newspaper has reported.
Bags of the entrails weighing over 870 kilograms were seized inside a refrigeration truck in Taif in western Saudi Arabia, Sabq added.
When seized, the stuff smelt awful and was improperly packaged, the report said.
The Taif municipality meanwhile tweeted that the seized guts were unfit for human consumption and of unknown origin.
They also showed signs of expiry and were stored in an unhealthy way, according to the municipality.
“They were monitored by security agencies during transport,” it added.
No arrests were reported in connection to the case.