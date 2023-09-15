Cairo: A bus flipped over in Saudi Arabia, leaving four people dead and seven others wounded, one of them seriously, according to a Saudi media report.
The accident occurred in the coastal governorate of Al Wajh in north-western Saudi Arabia, news website Akhbar24 reported.
The victims were Arab nationals, the report quoted an unidentified source as saying.
“Competent agencies went to the site of the accident to determine its circumstances,” the source added without disclosing the cause of the mishap.
In recent months, Saudi media has reported several deadly accidents.
In July, two vehicles collided on a road leading to the Saudi holy city of Medina, leaving four people dead.
In May, a bus carrying university students collided with a car in the central city of Buraidah, leaving one female student dead and 24 others injured, their university said.
In March, 21 Umrah pilgrims were killed and 29 others injured when their bus turned over in the south-western Asir region.
In recent years, Saudi authorities have toughened penalties against traffic offences to reduce road crashes.
Traffic deaths have dropped by around 35 per cent in five years from 2016 in the kingdom. The annual cost of traffic accidents in Saudi Arabia is estimated at around SR11.7 billion.
Around 9,420 accidents were registered inside the kingdom’s cities against 7,542 outside them last year, according to official figures.
Those accidents resulted in a total of 4,555 deaths.