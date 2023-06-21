Dubai: Approximately 289 companies and catering establishments are gearing up to provide an estimated 30 million meals for Hajj pilgrims visiting the holy sites during the upcoming Hajj season.
Ahmed Al Sharif, Head of the Food and Subsistence Contractor Community in Mecca, said that these companies, all qualified by the Holy Capital Secretariat, are committed to offering the best service to the pilgrims. The provisions include three main meals, along with a variety of snacks, juices, dairy products, water, fresh fruits, and hot and cold beverages available throughout their stay at the holy sites.
The assortment of meals is designed to cater to the varying preferences of the pilgrims, prioritizing safety and preparation in line with the regulations of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and the Secretariat of the Holy Capital.
In his statement, Al Sharif emphasized the critical role of the teams responsible for preparing and transporting the meals. The food service sector, he noted, is integral to ensuring the health and safety of the pilgrims. This is backed by strict field visits to catering contractors’ headquarters and rigorous sterilization processes throughout the Hajj.
Meanwhile, the official spokesperson of the Secretariat of the Holy Capital, Osama Al Zeitouni, reassured that a significant number of large and capable companies have been qualified in the nutrition field to guarantee the delivery of food to pilgrims, using safe hygienic methods and adhering to the highest quality standards in line with international organizations’ requirements.
Al Zeitouni also added that a follow-up program has been designed to monitor food and nutrition service providers throughout the Hajj period. The program includes the formation of field teams responsible for inspecting food facilities, analyzing food samples, and ensuring the safety of preparation tools and ingredients.