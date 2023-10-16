Dubai: Starting today (Monday), the Saudi Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing will enforce a fine of 2,500 riyals on petrol stations failing to maintain clean toilets, among other infrastructural requisites.
The move follows an official decree targeting establishments committing municipal violations, with penalties escalating up to 25,000 riyals.
The ministry’s fines cover a variety of municipal violations, particularly targeting gas stations that have been neglecting certain regulatory standards. The outlined penalties are as follows:
Absence of a mosque within the station premises, as per the specified standards, attracts a fine of 5,000 riyals. Stations are required to rectify this violation by constructing a mosque; failure to operate coffee shops at gas stations according to municipal guidelines will cost the violator a fine of up to 5,000 riyals; similarly, gas stations lacking restaurants as per the municipal specifications will be fined up to 5,000 riyals; absence of tyre shops at petrol stations will incur fines ranging between 1,000 and 5,000 riyals; water leakage in toilets or lack of cleanliness within them is now punishable with a fine of up to 2,500 riyals and lastly, the unavailability of waste containers or uncleanliness of floors at petrol stations will also result in a fine of up to 2,500 riyals.
The ministry has made it clear that these measures are in place to ensure a standardised level of service and hygiene across all petrol stations.
Establishments are advised to adhere strictly to these regulations to avoid financial penalties and contribute to providing better and hygienic services to the public.