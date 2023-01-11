Cairo: Over 2 million people in Saudi Arabia utilised a government online reconciliation platform last year as the kingdom is expanding access to electronic services.
The Ministry of Justice said that more than 2 million people benefitted in the past 12 months from the reconciliation service provided via the electronic platform Taradhi, an affiliate of the ministry.
Taradhi was launched in August 2021 as an interactive digital platform providing database for lawyers and other parties concerned with the judicial process in Saudi Arabia.
The platform gives them an easy access to verdicts and judicial documents through interactive tools.
Taradhi , moreover, allows resolving disputes remotely without the parties concerned needing to show up at the reconciliation offices.
The service thus facilitates things to the targeted customers and saves their time.
The ministry said that the reconciliation deeds issued via the platform are considered valid implementation instruments recognised by authorities in case any party to them fails to observe stipulated agreements.
The ministry cited a slew of features incorporated into Taradhi, making the service friendly user and a swift track tool for conciliation procedures. They also provide electronic integration among the government agencies in Saudi Arabia and exchange of data among them.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has vigorously shifted to digitalisation, a trend expedited by the restrictions prompted by the global COVID-19 epidemic.
In 2013, the kingdom’s Interior Ministry launched the Absher app, which gives Saudi citizens and foreign residents access to a variety of government services.
The scope of the services has since largely expanded, including applying for jobs and renewing passports, residency cards and driving licences.