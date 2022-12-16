Cairo: One person died and another hospitalised after they had been trapped by floods in Saudi Arabia, a local news portal has reported.
Civil defence teams in Al Majaridah governorate in Asir region in south-western Saudi Arabia retrieved one dead body from a flooded wadi (valley) and transferred the second person to a hospital, Akhbar24.com added. The latter’s health condition was not given.
In recent weeks, several areas in Saudi Arabia have experienced heavy rains.
Earlier this week, education authorities in Jeddah in western Saudi Arabia suspended classes on Monday due to bad weather.
Last month, Jeddah was hit by torrential rains, which caused flash floods, prompting closure of schools, delaying flightsو hampering traffic and stranding cars, bringing back to memory massive, deadly flooding that battered the city in 2009.
Traffic authorities in Saudi Arabia have repeatedly warned motorists against driving through overflowing valleys, saying fines of up to SR10,000 will be levied on violators.
“Crossing valleys is considered a grave act that puts citizens’ lives in danger and is regarded as a traffic infringement,” the General Department of Traffic said.
The offence is punishable by fines ranging from SR5,000 to SR10,000, the department added.