Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s airports have been instructed to operate at full capacity starting today (Sunday), local media reported.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced the Kingdom’s airports will resume work at full capacity as of Sunday, October 17, 2021.
In a circular issued to all airlines operating in the country, including private aviation, GACA stated that the entire capacity of the Kingdom’s airports will be used to operate domestic and international flights, with the continuation of verifying the immunisation status in the “Tawakkalna” app.