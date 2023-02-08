Cairo: Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, now with him on a football stint in Saudi Arabia, has posted images showing her exploring sand dunes in Riyadh.
The pictures displayed on Georgina Rodriguez’s Instagram account show her with her children climbing and enjoying the dunes in the Riyadh desert.
They look happy about the journey as they pose for photos. Ronaldo did not appear with them.
Commenting on the desert experience, Georgina said: “A marvelous day”.
Ronaldo arrived in Saudi Arabia last month to join the Riyadh-based Al Nassr club under a two-and-half-year hefty deal that made global headlines.
The former Manchester United star was accompanied by Georgina who attended his unveiling in Riyadh.
The 28-year-old model captured attention with her appearance wearing a black abaya or a traditional female cloak at the ceremony.
Ronaldo, his partner and their children appeared together at the January 3 unveiling and waved to cheering fans who packed the Mrsool Park Stadium in Riyadh.
The Ronaldos have since basked in media attention.
Admiration for the Argentine-born Spanish model seems to have boosted demand for cosmetic surgery among women, according to media reports.
Al Nassr announced signing the 37-year-old striker until June 2025 in a deal that made him the highest paid footballer in the world.
On Friday, Ronaldo scored his first goal for Al Nassr in a Saudi league match from a late penalty to secure a 2-2 draw at rivals Al Fateh.