Cairo: Saudi authorities said that a reported initiative allowing inmates to purchase part of their jail terms is an "idea" being studied.
The General Directorate of Prisons said the circulated initiative dubbed “pardon” is “one of ideas that are still under study and examination,” Saudi newspaper Okaz reported.
The comment came after a video went online claiming the launch of an initiative allowing prisoners and their families to purchase half of their jail terms related to public right, i.e. society’s part of the delivered penalty, in return for an estimated SR18,000 per year.
According to online reports, the initiative aims to reduce the numbers of jailed inmates and allowing non- Arabic speaking prisoners to buy the remaining terms as well as engagement of companies and banks in public pardon, Okaz said.
The proceeds from the envisaged plan would be used in improving jail conditions. Eligible inmates should not be ex-convicts and benefit from the gesture only once.