Cairo: The remains of a Saudi army officer, who fought in the 1991 Kuwait liberation war and captured by Iraqis, had returned and reburied in the homeland, Saudi media reported.
Lt.Col. Abdullah Al Qarni was one of the Saudi army personnel who participated in the 1991 US-led Desert Storm coalition that expelled Saddam Hussein’s invading forces from Kuwait. He was taken as a prisoner and died in an Iraqi jail in 2008.
His remains were flown to the homeland and buried in a cemetery in the Saudi holy city of Mecca on Thursday.
Footage aired on Saudi television Al Ekhabriya showed his coffin was draped in Saudi and Kuwaiti flags before prayers were performed ahead of burial.
In recent years, relations have improved between Saudi Arabia and Iraq with officials from both countries exchanging visits.