Cairo: Saudi authorities have urged Muslims, planning to perform Umrah or minor pilgrimage in the kingdom, to stick to their designated appointments for doing the rites at the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site in Mecca.
Saudi Arabia expects around 10 million Muslims from abroad to do Umrah during the new season.
“We hope, you’ll be committed to undertaking Umrah at the date and time specified for you in the permit,” the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said, addressing the Umrah pilgrims.
The call comes to avoid congestion as the new season for Umrah got underway last week, timed with the start of the new Islamic Hijri year. The season began after the end of the annual Islamic Hajj pilgrimage that around 1.8 million Muslims attended for the first time in three years after pandemic-related restrictions were lifted.
In recent months, Saudi Arabia has unveiled a host of facilities for overseas Muslims to come to the country to do Umrah.
Muslims holding different types of entry visas such as the personal, visit and tourist visas are allowed to undertake Umrah and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is located at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina after booking an e-appointment.
Saudi authorities have extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 and allowed holders to enter the kingdom via all land, air and sea outlets and leave from any airport.
The kingdom has also announced that expatriates residing in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are eligible to apply for a tourist visa, regardless of their profession, and be able to perform Umrah.
Holders of the Schengen, US and UK visas can book appointments, for Umrah and visiting Al Rawda Al Sharifa, via the Nusuk app before arrival in Saudi Arabia.