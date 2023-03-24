Cairo: A Pakistani truck driver died after his vehicle turned over and caught fire on a road in western Saudi Arabia, a Saudi news portal has reported.
The accident occurred Thursday near Al Laith governorate, part of the Mecca region, prior to the Iftar time when the truck, carrying bottled water cartons, was on its way to deliver the load to a local charity society, Sabq added.
The crash was due to “sudden curbs” on the road, Sabq quoted unidentified sources as saying.
A video posted by Sabq purported to show the truck engulfed in flames following the accident.
In recent weeks, Saudi media reported several deadly accidents.
Earlier this month, a married couple and their four children were killed in a road crash while returning from the capital Riyadh to Jizan in south-western Saudi Arabia after spending the school holiday.
Days earlier, two people were killed and 21 others injured after their bus flipped over on a road in the Turubah governorate in western Saudi Arabia, local media reported.
In January, a Saudi cleric, his wife and their five children were killed in a road crash on a highway near the coastal city of Al Qunfudah.
The tragedy occurred when a speeding truck collided with a car carrying the seven on a highway near the coastal city of Al Qunfudah, killing them all.
Sheikh Ahmed Al Basissy, an imam of a local mosque in Al Qundudah, and his family were returning from Mecca after performing Umrah or lesser pilgrimage there when the truck collided into their car, according to Saudi media.
In recent years, Saudi authorities have toughened penalties against traffic infringements to reduce traffic accidents.