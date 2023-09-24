Dubai: To celebrate the 93rd Saudi National Day, the Ministry of Commerce (MoC) has issued over 4,700 discount and promotional offer licenses.
These licenses span commercial establishments and e-stores across all regions of Saudi Arabia.
According to the Ministry, a whopping 4,700+ licenses were granted in just four days from the start of the sales season, which is set to conclude at the end of September.
A breakdown of the licenses showcases that 2,241 were given out to commercial establishments, 436 were allocated to e-stores, while 2,040 were reserved for promotional offers, catering both to brick-and-mortar shops and online platforms.
These discounts touch upon an impressive range of over 37 million products. Consumers can expect markdowns on a wide range of items, including food, electronics, electrical devices, perfumes, smartphones, and clothing lines catering to men, women, and children alike.
The Ministry has facilitated this initiative by allowing merchants to electronically apply for seasonal discount licenses through the portal: sales.mc.gov.sa.
This not only streamlines the process for merchants but also conserves their e-discount balances. By enabling the printing of licenses, the Ministry hopes to curtail instances of spurious discounts, fostering a more transparent and vibrant business milieu.