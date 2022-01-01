Cairo: Around 4,159 violations of anti-coronavirus measures have been booked in Saudi Arabia since Thursday when the kingdom re-enforced wearing face masks to curb an increase in the infectious disease, the Saudi news agency SPA has reported.
The capital Riyadh took the lead with 1,404 violations followed by Medina with 530, Mecca with 490 and the Eastern Province with 473, according to a breakdown reported by SPA.
The Saudi Interior Ministry urged citizens and foreign residents to comply with preventive measures in place.
Last week, Saudi Arabia reimposed wearing face masks and social distancing in outdoor and indoor places as well as in various events.
Authorities also reintroduced distancing in the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina after it was cancelled in October. The measure went into effect on Thursday.
The Interior Ministry said that non-wearing of masks is punishable by SR1,000 per person. The penalty doubles on repetition and can reach up to SR100,000.