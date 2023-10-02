Dubai: The Motor Vehicle Periodic Inspection (MVPI) wing of Saudi Arabia’s General Traffic Department has announced that online appointments are now mandatory for all periodic technical inspections (Fahas) for vehicles.
This new rule applies to vehicles of all types.
Vehicle owners are required to schedule their appointments online prior to visiting any MVPI stations. Appointments can be made through the MVPI electronic platform accessible via the link: vi.vsafety.sa.
The appointment-booking process has been designed to be user-friendly. Owners will need to enter personal and vehicle information, select the type of inspection, choose the region and specific MVPI centre for the inspection, and then select the desired appointment date and time. Upon completion, a verification code will be sent to the owner’s mobile phone for appointment confirmation.
In line with ensuring vehicular safety and environmental compliance, vehicles in Saudi Arabia are subjected to mandatory yearly inspections. The inspections conducted by the MVPI team include checks for oil leaks, steering and suspension system functionality, chassis integrity, brake efficiency, lighting, tyre conditions, and the emission control system, among others.
Vehicles with identified defects will not pass the inspection and must undergo necessary repairs before re-inspection.
The initiative of mandatory online appointments was previously announced by the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO). The slots for appointments will be allocated to cover 50 per cent of the available tracks at MVPI stations across the Kingdom.
Furthermore, SASO has introduced a dedicated electronic platform to facilitate the booking of technical inspection appointments, helping vehicle owners identify the nearest inspection locations and book convenient dates for inspections. Following the inspection process, the detailed vehicle inspection report will be electronically forwarded to the vehicle owner, in coordination with the relevant authorities, further simplifying the process for beneficiaries.