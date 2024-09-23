Dubai: The Public Prosecution in Saudi Arabia has warned all citizens and residents against dropping or insulting the Saudi flag.
Violators may face penalties of up to one year in jail or a fine of up to SR3,000, with one or both punishments imposed depending on the nature of the offense. The authorities emphasised that such acts, especially if committed out of hatred or contempt for the government, will not be tolerated.
The Ministry of Interior has also introduced several restrictions on the use of the national flag, reinforcing the importance of upholding respect for this national symbol.