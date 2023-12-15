Cairo: Saudi Arabian security agencies have initiated a campaign to monitor the illegal modification of bumpers, a trend reportedly becoming popular, especially among young drivers, as reported by a Saudi news portal.
Cars equipped with truncated bumpers on both ends have appeared on the roads in the kingdom, prompting concerns about their consequences, as reported by Sabq.
The portal observed the proliferation of this trend on social media, where it is portrayed as a fad among young drivers.
If a vehicle with a truncated bumper is identified, the car is halted, and its owner faces a fine of up to SR1,000, according to the report.
Traffic authorities did not provide an immediate response.
Saudi Arabia has recently increased penalties for traffic violations in an effort to reduce road accidents. In September, motorists were cautioned against swerving on the road, with fines ranging from SR3,000 to SR6,000 for this offense.
Swerving can lead to loss of control and sudden accidents, as stated by the General Directorate of Traffic. In August, fines of SR100 to SR150 were introduced for motorists who fail to prioritize pedestrians at designated crossings.
Additionally, using a cellphone while driving carries a fine of up to SR900, and driving a vehicle with unclear or damaged number plates results in fines ranging from SR1,000 to 2,000.
The annual cost of traffic accidents in Saudi Arabia is estimated at approximately SR11.7 billion.