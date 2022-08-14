Cairo: Recruitment of Indonesian domestic labour in Saudi Arabia will be limited to companies with capital standing at SR100 million and SR50 million, a Saudi newspaper has reported.
“The mechanism of recruiting the Indonesian domestic workers will be different from before. The companies will be in charge of recruiting this labour who will be later hired to customers on a daily, weekly or monthly basis,” sources close to the recruitment offices were quoted as saying by Al Youm newspaper.
The sources expected that monthly wages for these workers to range from SR3,000 to SR4,000 per person.
“The Indonesian government has set a term that individuals should not be allowed to recruit the domestic workers and that these workers’ sponsorship should not be transferred to customers,” the sources said.
Last week, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia signed a deal allowing the resumption of recruitment of Indonesian house workers in the kingdom after a 11-year halt.