Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Thursday Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, who arrived on an official state visit to the UAE.
Upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi, Prince Mohammad was accorded an official reception and a 21-gun salute was fired in his honour.
Later, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed and Prince Mohammad Bin Salman held talks on ways to enhance bilateral ties. They also discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern.