Moderate 4.3-magnitude earthquake recorded in Arabian Gulf, no damage reported

Saudi’s National Seismic Network confirms the tremor, covering local and regional activity

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Seismic activity in Gulf, no impact on coastal cities
Seismic activity in Gulf, no impact on coastal cities

The Saudi Geological Survey (SGS) reported a moderate earthquake measuring 4.34 on the Richter scale in the Arabian Gulf early Sunday, confirming no damage or injuries, according to Asharq Al Awsat.

The tremor struck at 12:27am, with its epicenter located about 160 km northeast of Khafji in Gulf waters. The quake was precisely tracked by the National Seismic Monitoring Network, which monitors seismic activity across Saudi Arabia and neighbouring regions.

Despite its moderate strength, the SGS noted that residents in nearby coastal cities did not report feeling the tremor.

