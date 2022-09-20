Dubai: A Saudi man who was reported missing nine days ago has been found dead next to his vehicle in the desert, local media reported.
The body of the man, who went missing from his home in Afif city in the central region of the Kingdom, was found by rescue teams after two days of intensive search operations.
His family reported his disappearance and appealed to the public to help in the search for him. Security authorities at Afif Police Station have finalised legal procedures for the burial of the dead man by his family.