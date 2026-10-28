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Mecca opens new ring road extension, cutting travel times to Grand Mosque by up to 90%

The new road cuts distances to Grand Mosque and Jamarat, handling 170,000 vehicles daily

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Mecca's new Third Ring Road extension slashes travel times to the Grand Mosque by up to 90%, easing congestion for pilgrims during Hajj and Umrah seasons.
Mecca's new Third Ring Road extension slashes travel times to the Grand Mosque by up to 90%, easing congestion for pilgrims during Hajj and Umrah seasons.
SPA

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has opened a major extension of Mecca’s Third Ring Road, cutting travel times to the Grand Mosque and the Jamarat facility in Mina by up to 90 per cent, the Royal Commission for Mecca City and Holy Sites announced.

The newly opened section forms part of a project to complete the Third Ring Road, one of four major ring roads surrounding the holy city, aimed at easing congestion and improving access to key religious sites.

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According to the commission, the project has significantly improved traffic efficiency, particularly during peak hours and the Hajj and Umrah seasons.

The distance from the Prince Miteb intersection to the Grand Mosque has been reduced from 16.5km to 6.5km, while the route to the Jamarat facility, where pilgrims perform the symbolic stoning ritual during Hajj, has been shortened from 12km to 4km.

The road can accommodate up to 170,000 vehicles daily in both directions. The project is part of broader efforts to modernise Mecca’s road network, reduce pressure on surrounding routes and strengthen transport infrastructure to handle the large numbers of pilgrims visiting the holy city throughout the year.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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