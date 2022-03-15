Cairo: Saudi Authorities have given the go ahead to mass iftar banquets in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Grand Mosque in Mecca after a suspension of around two years due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said it has finalised preparations for Ramadan including the issuance and renewal of permits for providers of the fast-breaking meals at the holy site.

The presidency had earlier announced allowing reintroduction of iftar meals at the Prophet Mohammed’s Mosque in Medina.

Ramadan, due this year to start early next month, is the peak season for performing Umrah or lesser pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque and visiting the Prophet Mohammed’s Mosque.

Saudi authorities have recently eased measures for performing Umrah as the kingdom has largely relaxed restrictions against COVID-19.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has lifted several precautionary measures including cancellations of permits for praying at the Grand Mosque and visiting the Prophet Mohammed's Mosque.

The Ministry has said the immunisation check to enter both holy sites has been scrapped for all worshippers.

The ministry has also cancelled the once-obligatory registration of immunisation data for overseas Muslims to get an Umrah permit.

A mandatory presentation of a negative PCR test result to get access to both sacred places has been lifted too.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated Muslims can now undertake Umrah or lesser pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque under certain conditions, Okaz newspaper had earlier reported.

Such Muslims are also allowed to pray at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet Mohammed's Mosque, provided they are not infected with COVID-19 or have not come in touch with other persons who tested positive for the disease, the paper added.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia lifted most anti-coronavirus restrictions as virus infection rates have significantly declined in the kingdom.

This included scrapping physical distancing among worshippers at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet Mohammed's Mosque. Still, worshippers are required to wear face masks.