Cairo: Lebanese pop singer Nancy Ajram Friday night enthralled her fans with a repertoire at the second edition of the MDL Beast Soundstorm22, a major event in the region.
Ajram’s mesmerising performances overwhelmed the Big Beast Theatre in Riyadh as part of the festival, Saudi Arabia’s largest music event, launched for the second year in a row, local media reported.
Some 200 regional and international artists are participating in the festival held on seven stages and runs until Sunday.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has hosted a series of high-profile music events featuring regional and international stars as the entertainment industry is growing in the kingdom.