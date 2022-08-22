Dubai: More than 50 consultants and experts at Kuwait’s information ministry have been fired, local media reported.
Abdul Rahman Al Mutairi, Information and Culture Minister and State Minister for Youth Affairs, has issued decisions making the consultants redundant. He said their services are no more needed for the ministry.
However, some consultants were retained based on the needs of the ministry.
The ministry also issued statement warning employees who work for other institutions, whether for a specific pay or not, that they must have a prior permit from the ministry, and all those who violate this decision will be subject to legal procedures.
Recently, to boost the Kuwaitization process, an internal memo banning the renewal of iqamas of expatriate employees of the municipality whose services have ended as part of their contracts or at consultant offices of all projects has been issued by Minister of Communication and Municipality Rana Al Fares.
“Expatriate employees will be replaced with capable nationals in all public jobs at Kuwait Municipality within a specific timeframe in accordance with the needs of the municipality. The plan includes a complete training programme which will allow more Kuwaitis to work and improve their overall performance, as these jobs are considered a national service for the overall public interest,” the statement said.