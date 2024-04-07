Cairo: Saudi authorities in charge of Islam’s two holiest mosques have intensified efforts for receiving larger number of Muslims expected to attend the ritual completing of the Holy Quran recitation tonight as the sacred holy month of Ramadan is drawing to a close.

The General Authority for Care and Management of the Two Holy Mosques has put in place a host of services for worshippers, who are anticipated to head in their millions to the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

These services include guidance, counselling, sermons and Quran recitation sessions with the aim of providing an atmosphere of tranquility and spirituality for the faithful.

In the past few days, both mosques have seen an influx of Muslims during Ramadan that is noted for intense worshipping.

Head of the Religious Affairs Presidency at the Two Holy Mosques Abdulrahman Al Sudais has urged the staff to be ready for implementing a plan associated with the night when the Quran recitation will be concluded at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque while acting in full coordination with other bodies in both sites.

Instructions were also given to back up services of smart apps, translation, and guidance geared towards helping worshippers perform their rites with comfort.

Ramadan usually marks the peak season of Umrah or lesser pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, particularly in the last 10 days of Ramadan.

After performing Umrah, many pilgrims would head to Medina to offer prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque and visit other Islamic landmarks in Medina.