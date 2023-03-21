Cairo: Islam’s two holiest sites in Saudi Arabia have been readied to receive millions of worshippers and pilgrims during Ramadan, a senior Islamic official has said.
Ramadan, expected to begin on Thursday, usually marks the peak season of Umrah or minor pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.
“All services provided for visitors of the Grand Mosque (in Makkah) and the Prophet’s Mosque (in Medina) are fully prepared,” said Chief of the General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Abdul Rahman Al Sudais said.
“The operation of all escalators, elevators, the sound system as well as the technical, engineering and guidance services is in good shape,” he added in media remarks.
The rooftop of the Grand Mosque, home to the Holy Kaaba, is ready to cope with the expected numbers of worshippers and Umrah pilgrims, and ensure their comfort, the official said.
“The General Presidency has also finalised maintenance of the advanced sound system as well as audio and visual transmission of adhan and prayers live around the world as part of Ramadan preparations,” Al Sudais added.
Millions of Muslims from around the globe flock to the holy places in Saudi Arabia, mainly in Ramadan, for worshipping and undertaking Umrahin the Grand Mosque.
Overseas applicants for the Umrah permits must have valid visas at the time of registration.
Saudi Arabia has in recent months unveiled a slew of facilities for Muslims wishing to come to the country to perform Umrah.
The kingdom expects the number of Umrah pilgrims since the onset of the season last July will reach 9 million by the end of Ramadan.