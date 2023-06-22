Cairo: Saudi forces deployed for securing this year’s Hajj pilgrimage have displayed their prowess days before the mass congregation annually taking place in the kingdom.
The forces highlighted their skills during the Hajj Security Forces Readiness Parade by carrying out several drills emphassing their readiness for the stints during next week’s Hajj season to be attended by hundreds of thousands of Muslims from across the globe.
The Wednesday’s parade also featured anti-narcotics women soldiers, who showed off their field skills by handling guns and shooting at targets during the ceremony that Saudi Interior Minister Abdul Aziz bin Saud and senior security commanders attended.
Chief of General Directorate for Public Security Lt.Gen. Mohammed Al Bassami, who also heads a Hajj security committee, said at the event that security forces are fully prepared to implement a Hajj-related plan to ensure smooth pilgrimage rites.
“Hajj security troops have embarked on undertaking their assignments in Holy Mecca, sacred sites, Medina and on all roads leading to Hajj areas after coordinating with relevant agencies within an integrated system,” he added.
The official said Saudi Arabia has mobilised all resources to serve pilgrims, ensure their safety and utilised artificial intelligence tools and apps for their comfort.
Saudi Arabia expects more than 2 million pilgrims during this Hajj season after lifting the epidemic-related restrictions.
The kingdom has said there will be no limits on the numbers of pilgrims from around the world for the upcoming Hajj season, reversing earlier restrictions prompted by COVID-19 in the past two years.
Hajj is one of Islam’s five obligatory duties. Muslims, who can physically and financially afford Hajj, have to perform it at least once in a lifetime.