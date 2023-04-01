Cairo: A deadline for Muslims residing in Saudi Arabia, wishing to perform Hajj for the first time, is set to end today (Saturday) as the pre-epidemic numbers of pilgrims from inside and outside the kingdom will return at this year’s pilgrimage season.
Last month, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah set the 10th of Ramadan as the last day for first-time pilgrims among Saudis and Muslim foreign residents to register for attending this year’s Hajj.
The following day, i.e. Sunday, registration will open for Saudis and expatriate residents who performed Hajj at least five years ago until the slots are filled, the ministry added.
Registration is conducted via the link https://localhaj.haj.gov.sa or the app Nusuk.
In January, the ministry announced opening electronic registration for Saudi citizens and Muslim expatriates living in Saudi Arabia who want to perform Hajj this year.
Domestic pilgrims are selected randomly through an online lottery system after being approved to perform Hajj, one of Islam’s five obligatory duties.
The ministry has unveiled four packages for domestic pilgrims wishing to attend Hajj with costs ranging from SR,3984 to SR11,841.
The kingdom has also said domestic pilgrims can pay fees of Hajj for this year’s pilgrimage in three instalments, not in one go as was the case before.
The third and last instalment must be paid by 10/10/1444, i.e. less than two months before the onset of the Hajj rites due in late June this year.
The kingdom has said there will be no limits on the numbers of pilgrims from around the world for upcoming Hajj, reversing earlier restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the past two years, Saudi Arabia downsized the numbers of Muslims allowed to perform Hajj to prevent spread of COVID-19.
Around 2.5 million Muslims used to attend Hajj annually in the pre-pandemic times.
Muslims, who can physically and financially afford Hajj, have to perform it at least once in a lifetime.