Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al Rabiah, has officially announced the start of operational activities for this year's Hajj season, corresponding to 1445 AH in the Islamic calendar.
Operational activities are comprehensive and involve the coordination of various government departments and private entities to ensure that the Hajj is conducted smoothly and safely, providing a positive experience for all pilgrims.
It includes various tasks, procedures, and services that are initiated and managed to facilitate the Hajj pilgrimage. These activities are crucial for the smooth execution of the Hajj season.
Al Rabiah thanked King Salman for his support of the third Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition. The event, which ran for four days, concluded on Thursday. The minister also extended his appreciation to the ministry's staff and all the participants who played a pivotal role in the conference and exhibition.
The conference provided a platform to highlight Saudi Arabia's innovative projects dedicated to the pilgrims. A key focus of the event was to streamline the process for Hajj pilgrims and Umrah performers arriving from across the globe.
This year's event was notable for launching various new services and technologies designed to enrich the pilgrims' experience, aligning with the Saudi Vision 2030's goals.